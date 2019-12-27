Consider re-purposing your Christmas tree

There are ways to re-purpose your Christmas tree that can put it to good use, instead of just leaving it by the curb.

NEWS 10's Carla Bayron talked to a homeowner in Dansville who says her goats would gladly take them off your hands, no questions asked.

Heather Greenman introduced Carla to her goats, Marshmallow and Unicorn, and explained how they also like animal crackers, but they are great for her own personal four-legged Christmas tree disposal.

"When it comes to pine trees, that's like the golden grail. They love it," she said. "Also it's a natural de-wormer for them, so it's healthy for their digestive system."

Each year, Greenman asks the public to donate their unwanted trees to her so her goats can feast upon them down to the bark.

However, she can only take certain kinds of trees. For instance they can't be sprayed with any kind of chemicals because that can make them very sick. She also said no tinsel or garland of any kind.

"I just think it's an awesome way to share the tree, you're keeping it out of the landfill and recycling the tree," she added.

Other ways to re-purpose your tree could be to put it in your backyard for the winter and create an animal habitat, and come spring you can use it in a bonfire.

And East Lansing will take their residents' trees and will either chip them for mulch to be used in parks in East Lansing, or donate them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for rabbit habitats.

