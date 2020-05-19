Congressman announces federal grants to support mid-Michigan hospitals

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, announced today that nine mid-Michigan hospitals will receive at least $107 million in federal grants to support health care workers and health systems on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The $107,605,995.89 in federal grants are a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Congressman Kildee and passed by Congress in March. The grants include both general distribution grants and targeted grants to high-impact areas. The local hospitals that will receive funding include Hurley Medical Center, McLaren Flint, McLaren Bay Region, Ascension Genesys Hospital, Ascension St. Mary’s, Ascension Standish, Ascension St. Joseph, Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

“Our hospitals, doctors, nurses and health care professionals are on the front lines of this pandemic and I am working to make sure they have the lifesaving resources they need to care for patients,” Congressman Kildee said. “I am pleased to announce these federal grants and I will continue to work to bring home resources home to Michigan.”

In April, Congressman Kildee previously announced $4 million in federal health care grants for local behavioral healthcare centers, as well as $4 million in federal grants to four local health centers to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

