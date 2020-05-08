Congressman Walberg announced COVID testing grants

Two community health centers in Michigan will get more federal money to ramp up testing for coronavirus.

Congressman Tim Walberg made the announcement Friday.

"Expanding the accessibility of testing, particularly among vulnerable populations, is key to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe and healthy. Getting more resources to boost testing capacity is welcome news for our local health centers and the patients that they serve,” said Walberg.

The Center for Family Health in Jackson County will get more than $560,000 as part of the grant.

The Family Medical Center of Michigan in the southeastern part of the state will also get money.

This is the third round of funding community health centers have received under federal coronavirus response legislation.

