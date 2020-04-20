Confusion over golfing during stay-home order

The governor's stay-home order does not allow golf courses to be open, but there's no shortage of people teeing off as the weather improves.

The course at the Country Club of Lansing was nearly empty Monday which is a much different scene than Sunday when a video of several groups on the links was posted online.

The club is technically closed. News 10 reached out to the Country Club of Lansing for a comment but only got an automated response saying, "The Executive Committee has decided to allow golf under the following rules." They include staying six feet apart from other golfers, walking only, and no guests.

The email also says golfers "bear the risk of any penalty" which could mean a $1,000 fine.

"I've played a couple of days, and other than my wife, never come within a distance of people, don't touch anything. So it's just like I was taking a walk so I really don't see any issues with it," said one man who was out playing golf on Monday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says you can golf as long as you practice social distancing.

It's up to the course owners to decide if they want to allow people on the grounds, but they cannot have employees working.

Public courses can't charge to play if they decide to let people in.

If you find an open course, you'll have to walk unless you bring your own cart. You can't touch the flag sticks on the greens, and the ball washers can't have any water in them.

