24 deaths confirmed from coronavirus as cases jump to 1,791 statewide

The number of deaths reported in Michigan from coronavirus has jumped again.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 24 people dead from the virus, according to the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is up from 15 reported on Monday.

Statewide, there are now 1,791 confirmed positive cases as of Tuesday, up 463 from Monday's 1,328 confirmed positive cases.

The number of confirmed deaths and cases as of 10 a.m. each day are updated at 2 p.m. daily on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services's coronavirus website.

Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted, the state's coronavirus website indicated.

Ingham County has 15 confirmed cases as of Tuesday's update, while Clinton County has five, Eaton County has three, Hillsdale County has one, and Jackson County has six cases.

The Metro Detroit region of Michigan has the most cases, and deaths, reported statewide as of Tuesday's update.

Detroit has 152 cases on its own, while the other parts of Wayne County combine for 83. The City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Oakland County has 99 cases, while Macomb County has 50 confirmed positive cases.

