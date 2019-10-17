Concussion recovery may take longer than originally thought

It could take a year to fully recover from a concussion.

A new Canadian study tracked 24 college athletes who suffered a concussion.

MRI scans revealed they still had signs of brain injury at the time they returned to play.

And even a year later some still had reduced blood flow in the brain and possible signs of tissue swelling.

The study was led by researchers at St. Michael's Hospital, and published in 'Neurology'

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

