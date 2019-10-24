Concerns over dangerous intersection

An intersection in Eaton Rapids is being called a danger zone by many of the people who live there.

This comes after two accidents in just about 24 hours.

The latest victim was a 69-year-old man who was crossing the intersection on his bike.

Police Chief Larry Weeks says there have been close to 10 accidents in 2019.

"We are in the neighborhood of nine crashes, maybe 10 crashes at the intersection since Jan. 1 this year," says Weeks.

Weeks tells News 10 on Wednesday night a bike rider was crossing through the intersection and crashed into the side of the car.

"A vehicle coming down to the right turn lane, that apparently the bicyclists didn't see, and ran into the side of the vehicle," Weeks said.

News 10 spoke with family members of that bicyclist and they tell us he has a severe head injury, cuts and bruises on his face and body.

Just the day before, another accident happened at that same intersection.

"A pedestrian was crossing at the intersection and crossed against the light and a vehicle traveling through the area struck the pedestrian," added Weeks.

It's something people in the area know too well.

Mark Passick Jr. says he lost his step mom in a car accident on the same street.

"She was riding her bike," said Passick. "She was cutting up off of M-50 over by Flanders and an SUV hit her and killed her."

The Police Chief expressed his concern for drivers and pedestrians to pay attention when at the Main and State St. intersection.

Eaton Rapids Police also added that the intersection is under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Transportation so they are unable to add any lights or signs for extra safety.

