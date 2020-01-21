Concerns growing over Coronavirus

Health authorities have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new virus from China that is being closely watched by health experts around the world.

The man, who lives in the state of Washington and recently visited China, is in the hospital.

Doctors say because he got quick medical attention, they're optimistic that the case is contained.

"I'm thankful that the man who tested positive for this virus acted so quickly and sought treatment. His actions gave us a head start and because of that, we were able to isolate him away from the public," said John Wiesman, of Washington Secretary of Health.

So far in China, 440 people have been infected with the Coronavirus and nine have died as a result of it.

News 10 talked to Physician Assistant Miranda Cristales at the Sparrow Fast Care in DeWitt. She said the Coronavirus is still new and experts are working to learn more about it.

"Because it's so new a lot of our immune systems are naive to it so it's transmittable quickly and nobody really has an immunity to it. And so, I think people that have-- either the very young or the very old or people who are immune-compromised in some way, or have cardiac illnesses or pulmonary illnesses are at risk for complications with this virus," Cristales said.

She said if you're planning to travel make sure you use healthy practices like washing your hands frequently and covering your mouth when coughing.

Symptoms of the virus include coughing, fever, and sore throat.

If you have any of those symptoms, consider not traveling and see your doctor. Experts say the virus can be easily caught from animals like cats and bats and well as human to human contact.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking extra precautions to protect against this virus. Travelers from Wuhan, China will be rerouted through five airports including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and Chicago O'Hare Airport where they will be subject to screening.

Health experts from across the country say they will be meeting soon to determine if the Coronavirus is a health crisis.

