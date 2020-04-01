Computer sales surge

Coronavirus has kept us indoors and, as a result, there's been a surge in sales of computers and accessories like keyboards, mice, monitors and laptops.

That's according to data released by analytics firm NPD.

People are outfitting their home offices, some with stipends from their companies.

The surge in sales are a bright spot for companies such as Dell, Samsung and industry giants like Microsoft and Intel.

At the same time, widespread quarantines are slowing the mobile revolution.

Instead of trying to do everything from our phones, wegre back at our desks.

