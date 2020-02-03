Company wanting to drill for oil addresses city council

A company looking to drill oil in Vevay Township near Mason will be answering questions at Mason's City Council meeting on Monday.

Last month News 10 told you that the Mason High School Superintendent asked the state to deny the request to drill.

In his letter posted to Facebook, Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki said, "We urge you to deny this request as the well, which is located within 2,000 feet from Mason High School, contains a high concentration of hydrogen sulfide."

An application has been submitted to the state to approve the oil and gas well on the southside of Kipp Road located immediately east of the railroad tracks.

Jordan Development Company is in the first stage of the two-part process with the state where they asked for a larger drilling area than normal and for the court to look at the rights of all the landowners inside the area.

“Normally for a Niagrian well of this type you have to have a standard 80-acre unit. In this case, the company has asked for a 120-acre unit and they’ve also asked for a statutory pooling which is when some of the mineral owners inside of a unit have signed mineral leases,” said Adam Wygant, State Geologist and Director of the oil, gas and minerals division of EGLE.

It’s important to note that oil has been obtained from the ground in the Mason area for years. The company also says the fracking method will not be used.

Vevay Township Supervisor Jesse Ramey says the township has no control over whether it happens or not and can only submit comments to the state.

Jordan Development is from Traverse City.

They say that more than 130 people who live in the area have signed leases to get a share of any potential profit.

The meeting is Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sycamore Room at Mason City Hall.

