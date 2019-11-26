Company may be fined for liquor

Earlier this month we told you the state of Michigan is facing a liquor shortage.

Now the local Government is stepping in.

Mega-Bev in Lansing says they have been feeling the effects of the liquor shortage for a while.

"When our orders show up there usually one to two days late and there usually lacking 10% or more of the order," said the owner of Mega-Bev Scott Niecko.

The Attorney General's office sent 88 complaints to the RNDC a huge liquor provider who isn't following up on their orders because of a major software issue.

The Attorney General addressed in the complaint that if the distributor is responsible for the violations listed they will have to pay a $300 fine per-violation.

The owner of Tom's Party Store in East Lansing says they are cautiously optimistic that their orders will come in on time.

"We did get a liquor delivery last week," said Rich McCarius, the owner of Tom's Party Store.

"But we need one every week and so we're waiting to see if this week we can get a liquor delivery and it's pretty important being Thanksgiving week," added McCarius.

The RNDC have been keeping their customers updated with their delayed deliveries.

"Recently they started putting out robo-calls and they tell you that you know that you will not get it on time on your normal delivery day," said McCarius.

"The people at ground level are doing an amazing job trying to navigate the situation for the company," said Niecko.

Moving into the holiday season both stores hope that the RNDC can get their act together.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission said since it posted an online complaint form in the beginning of Nov. it has received well over 800 complaints.

Most of them are in response to the delivery issues from RNDC.

The commission says it's scheduled to meet with RNDC for an update on Dec. 4.

