Company brings 500 new jobs to Delta Twp.

Morley Companies will be opening a new location in Delta Township.

The new location will open at the beginning of next year and will hire approximately 500 employees.

They'll be moving into a vacant school building at 4300 W. Saginaw Highway.

"They think Lansing has a lot to offer with Lansing Community College and MSU particularly, really though the whole ecosystem here having strong, sustainable growth," said Keith Lambert, vice president of business attraction with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

The firm provides a wide range of business services for Fortune 500 companies.

"You're going to have workers coming there who, at lunch time, maybe looking to go to a restaurant or to go shopping, stopping at a gas station to and from work. So there's going to be great spin-off to the other businesses in the area, too," said Ken Fletcher, Delta Township Supervisor.

The firm began in 1863 as a hardware distributor, and evolved with the times to provide services for businesses like meetings, contact centers, and events.

The company will move into an existing, unused building on Saginaw Highway.

Morley has plans to expand in the area in the future.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.