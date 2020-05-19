Companies team up to bring story time to kids

Dean Transportation and Schuler Books have announced a partnership to ensure children get the educational consistency and connections they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies say bus drivers from around the state will read popular children’s books to students in a virtual series on Facebook.

“COVID-19 has uprooted the schedules and daily lives of children across the state, which can cause a lot of confusion and stress for kids,” Dean Transportation President and CEO Kellie Dean said. “We created the Dean Transportation Story Time series to give student some consistency and positivity through weekly face time with their favorite bus drivers.”

The series will premiere on Dean Transportation’s Facebook on May 20 at noon, and new videos will be posted Mondays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the summer.

Schuler Books has supplied all the books that will be read throughout the story time series.

“This story time partnership allows us to put our passions for reading and community involvement into practice,” Schuler Books Event Coordinator Samantha Hendricks said. “The pandemic has been an overwhelmingly difficult time for families everywhere, and we’re proud to partner with Dean Transportation to promote normalcy and healing through books for children throughout the state.”

“The Dean team cares deeply about the students we transport, so our drivers were thrilled to be able to connect with and bring some joy to their students through this confusing time. We’re thankful Schuler Books was on board to get this program going.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.