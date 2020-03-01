Community remembers 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Jackson

On Sunday, family and friends of 14-year-old Cameron Kasprzycki, got together for a benefit dinner in Jackson to celebrate his life.

Cameron was found dead in his driveway last week, with one gunshot worund to his upper torso.

Many Cameron's school-mates and friends showed up to the event to share their memories they spent with him before his passing.

They say while he youngest, they considered him as a little brother and looked forward to him coming over.

"He walks in the house, he texts him and says hey can I come over? He says yeah sure. He walks in the house with no shirt on. He walks in with a bag of candy, a box of pizza and he goes, "Let's party boys," I was like, yup, I like this man already," said Brandon Parker, a friend. "We have just been tight ever since."

The family opened the event up to the public in a Facebook post to raise funds for a family necklace to remember him by.

They say everyone in the family...including his parents are going to wear it.

The event brought over 150 friends and community members out.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.