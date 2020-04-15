Community reacts to 'Operation Gridlock' Capitol protest

Backlash over Wednesday's massive demonstration outside the State Capitol called "Operation Gridlock."

The event was held to protest the Governor's Stay Home order.

Carolyn Darnton, who lives just a couple of blocks away from the Capitol says she was woken up by loud protesters crowding her street.

"It woke me up, I had a bad headache and I wanted to sleep," said Darnton.

Not only were there protesters swarming the area and standing on cars at one point it was also captured that ambulance became stuck in the protest traffic.

Darnton says she is supportive of those who would like to protest but says there is a better way to do it than what happened on Wednesday at the Capitol.

"They need to think about other people. They can protest, they can write letters to the Governor they can do everything. I mean swarm the Governor with emails she'll read them, but the governor is not in downtown Lansing right now, nor is the legislator nor is anyone who has any influence on these problems. The only people that you're disrupting and pretty much you know irritating are those of us who live here and can't get away from you," said Darnton.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition called Wednesday's event "Operation Gridlock." They say it's their response to what they see as the Governor unnecessarily grid-locking Michigan's economy in an effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

"Our purpose is not to Gridlock a city our purpose is to let our displeasure known and you figure there's probably 10 or 20 more people for every person that's here apparently the Governor has not heard our prayers and this is something that we need to let our people go free," said John Vermeulen, Shelby Township Trustee.

One local business owner says Wednesday's protest was not only disruptive it also made it hard for him to do his job.

"It affected me dramatically because there was calls that I needed to get to out in the city of East Lansing and I was trying to weave in and out of all this traffic that's down every side street across the whole entire highway 496 and to try to come back from that side of town was even bigger mess," said Owner of 517 Roadside, Anthony Pryer.

