Community raises nearly $6,000 for Cone Zone following attempted burglary

An Owosso ice cream shop has received nearly $6,000 after an attempted burglary caused the shop to close for five days.

Back on June 9, police said someone broke into the Cone Zone and opened the cash register but didn’t get away with anything.

After the shop was forced to close, the Owosso community came together to raise money for the shop.

"When somebody falls, we pick them up," said Mark Agnew, Agnew Sign Company/started fundraiser.

Cone Zone Owner Lisa Prescott told News 10 she received the money Wednesday and will use it to update her alarm system and pay her employees who couldn't work while ice cream shop was closed.

Prescott said she still doesn't know who vandalized her shop. The money was initially raised by the community as a reward for information on who could have done it.

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary can contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

