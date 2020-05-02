Community puts on a parade for young boy with cancer

A car parade was miles long in Onondaga for 10- year-old Tiler Comstock.

Family, friends and the whole community came out for Saturday's parade to celebrate Tiler coming home from the hospital.

The ten-year-old boy is battling stage four metastatic neuroblastoma

He has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy and almost a 12 hour surgery.

The doctors were able to remove the entire tumor last week.

So what better way to celebrate tiler's amazing strength and fight, than a parade Saturday.

"It felt amazing," said Tiler.

"I just put it out there that, you know, we're going to celebrate him coming home. That was a huge milestone for him. If everybody wanted to get out of the house for a minute, you know, for a good cause, put a smile on a handsome kid's face and do a little drive-by. It was a great turnout," said Angela Comstock, Tiler’s mom.

Now his fight is not over yet, he still has two stem cell transplants ahead of him that will put him back in the hospital for four to six weeks each.

You can follow tiler's journey and donate to their go fund me, by following him on his facebook page at click here.