Community partners join to create Mid-Michigan housing resource guide

Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the members of the Capital Region Housing Collaborative (CRHC) have worked together to create a COVID-19 Mid-Michigan Housing Resource Guide to help those facing financial hardship due to the economic impact of the COVID-19

pandemic. The guide provides important, up-to-date information regarding unemployment benefits, evictions, utilities, taxes and more.

“The City of Lansing continues to work closely with local human service agencies to address challenges that many of our residents are facing due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor. “We must make sure that all of our residents have the support they need and the COVID-19 Mid-Michigan Housing Resource Guide will help answer questions whenever the state of Michigan’s Eviction Moratorium comes to an end.”

The CRHC functions as Ingham County’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to promote community wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The CRHC brings likeminded community

partners, including the City of Lansing, together to fight homelessness.

The group has been meeting on a regular basis to ensure that resources are available for those in need during current challenges.

“Our local homeless and human services providers stand ready to assist Lansing’s residents in

dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Kimberly Coleman, Director of the City of Lansing HRCS Department. “We hope this guide, created with our community partners will lead people to these vital housing resources as quickly as possible.”

The Capital Area Housing Partnership has taken the lead to ensure that the document is updated on weekly basis and reflective of current information provided by the state of Michigan.

“In any major crisis, housing becomes one the most immediate issues that affect people. Having access to safe and affordable housing options in our community is good health care. With statewide

and federal COVID-19 Executive Orders changing, sharing housing resources is imperative in ensuring the safety of our community,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Executive Director of CAHP.

The COVID-19 Mid-Michigan Housing Resource Guide can be found here

