Community on edge about suspicious van in Bath Township

Residents in Bath Township are warning each other about a suspicious green van riding around the neighborhood.

Bath Township Police confirm they have received at least one complaint about it, but they said it isn't clear who the individuals are, or what they are selling, or if they're selling anything at all.

The individuals are said to be going door to door with cleaning products like Tide and Clorox wipes, according to Facebook community groups.

Some residents are saying the two are sales people from Kirby Company, a vacuum cleaners company, but the business spoke with News 10 to clear their name.

"We haven't had anyone knocking on doors in quite a while, six months or so and if we were to knock on your door we would have a card and we wouldn't be carrying any products that aren't related directly to what we're selling they would be Kirby branded or Carico branded," said Manager Jordan Cook.

The company wants people to know that if someone is ever curious about whether or not someone from their company has knocked on their door, they can always call and ask.

The green van has also been sighted in the city of Potterville, but currently, there has only been one known police report submitted to Bath Township Police Department.

If you see the green van or anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police.

