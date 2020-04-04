Community members thank healthcare workers with social distancing "parade"

Health care workers are on the front lines, providing necessary care for patients amid this pandemic.

So on Saturday, the Lansing Community members wanted to say thank you, thorough a social distancing parade.

Streets were filled on Michigan Ave. around Sparrow and other nearby hospitals, with cars honking their horns and hands waving to healthcare workers.

The organizer, a sparrow nurse herself, says it was to show appreciation to men and women who put their lives on the line.

"Julie Bytwerk and I decided to host and create this event, I'm actually a nurse at Sparrow and we wanted to show the Sparrow nurses and Sparrow doctors and everybody that works at Sparrow that we support them, that the community cares for them and know that they are sacrificing a lot to be a work and care for people," said Kayla Bytwerk.

Bytwerk says the reaction they received from the community coming out was overwhelming, with nearly a hundred cars in line.

She says everyone practiced social distancing during the event by not getting out of their cars to gather.

The "parade" also didn't pass any emergency exits that would get in the way of ambulances from coming or going.

