Community health coordination center activated

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is activating an emergency health center in response to the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“We at MDHHS recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and are working to identify any suspect cases in Michigan along with our local health partners,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

“To help coordinate Michigan’s response to 2019 Novel Coronavirus, we are opening the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center (CHECC) to assist the multiple public health jurisdictions involved in the response and prevention of coronavirus here in our state.”

The MDHHS is reporting that cases of Coronavirus are increasing in the U.S. and internationally.

The center will help to support the local and state initiatives put in place to protect public health.

The CHECC will develop and distribute guidelines and educational materials concerning 2019-nCoV to public health agencies and healthcare providers as needed. This includes coordination with local health departments, including Detroit and Wayne County Health Departments especially as Detroit Metropolitan Airport has become a 2019-nCoV screening location, according to the MDHHS.

As of now, there are no reported cases of the virus in Michigan.

The first U.S. case-patient was identified on Jan. 21, and had recently traveled from Wuhan, China. Since that time, additional cases have been confirmed in the United States among persons who traveled from Wuhan, and two close contacts of confirmed cases. Globally, reported illnesses in people with 2019-nCoV have ranged from mild to severe, including death, the MDHHS wrote in a release.

They say the situation is rapidly changing and the CHECC is a proactive step in the process.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport has become a 2019-nCoV screening location.

For more information about the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak and current recommendations will be updated at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

