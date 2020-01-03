Community expresses concern over registered sex offender Santa chosen

A couple of Village of Clayton residents are speaking out after they say elected officials allowed a registered sex offender to dress up as Santa and interact with children for their annual Christmas parade. Clayton Firefighters Aaron Savage and Henry Burrece said they aren't happy and are calling on village leaders to address the issue.

"How do we let a sexual predator into a safe place. How does that happen, you know what I mean. This individual was paraded around a village on a fire truck and then stationed at the station house for children to come. My four children were there," said Savage.

Savage says village residents were not made aware before the event took place.

"There were no signs. Who's gonna bring their kid to a Santa that's on the sex offender registry. When I found out- I heard a man's voice. I confirmed with a village council member there in town who was at the station and they confirmed that yes it was indeed this individual. I got my kids and we left," said Savage.

John Lee, 47, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct of the fourth degree in 1995. Court documents say Lee touched the breast-area of the defendant and used force or coercion.

"I put my four kids on this man's lap. I don't care. (It) doesn't matter how long ago it was, what it was for, if it was a technicality, or if he was just straight out wrong, it doesn't matter. The point is when you call the fire department or go to a fire department, especially if there's something being hosted from a municipality, you have a certain expectation of safety while you're there. That expectation was breached. A line was crossed that can't be uncrossed. The responses are generically they don't care. It's not a big deal. It's a very big deal. It's a very big deal to me," Savage said.

The village of Clayton, Michigan is near Albion in Lenawee County and has a population of around 300 people. Savage said he wants the public to be aware so this doesn't get swept under the rug. Fellow firefighter Burrece agreed.

"I know that the village of Clayton has a background check policy so I'm sure that they know about it. They have to background check any town employees, anybody that works with the town. So I don't know why they would choose to put a sex offender that's on the sex offender registry in a Santa suit and have children sit on his lap. I can't even begin to understand it," said Burrece. "I think there's this unspoken expectation of safety that everybody just assumes is going to be there when a municipality puts on an event like this, so I think it's a violation of trust--a big violation of trust."

But for some in the village, it's been more than 20 years since Lee's conviction and that makes a difference. She says Lee didn't do anything wrong back in 1995

"The girl that said he touched her boob was really not a very nice girl. She didn't like John and when he did it, she turned him in and that was all there was to that and he suffered all these many years for that," said Belham.

Belham said she has known Lee for years and says he's a man of good character.

"That is so silly. He came in and three or four of the kids sat on his lap and he gave them a present. I would trust him with any of my grandchildren at any time. He is kinder and better than anybody in this town, than these old people. Mows their lawns, plows their drives," said Belham.

Savage says he and few others plan to address the city's council on Monday at their meeting. News 10 reached out to Lee and the city but they did not have a comment.

Lee will be off the sex offender list later this year in November.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

