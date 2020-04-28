Community donates to help keep East Lansing book store open

One of the longest operating independently-owned businesses in East Lansing is managing to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are coming together to donate money to keep Curious Book Shop a staple in East Lansing.

So far, the community has raised more than $17,000 for the shop and the owner says he's so thankful.

"We've been in business for 50 years and we're planning on staying for another 50 years if we are lucky," said owner Ray Walsh. "We appreciate the support that we are getting from the community."

Walsh says right now the money will go to maintaining basic operations, but hopefully will be able to buy new books for the store soon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.