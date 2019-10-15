Community discusses racial bias

A community forum is being held following an incident where an 8-year-old girl was unable to take her school picture for having an "unnatural hair style."

The forum is being held by the Amen for Youth group and is happening after online debates that sparked in connection to Marion Scott.

After Paragon Charter Academy denied her school photo because her red extensions were against policy.

Organizers are saying that panelists will analyze that police to determine if it's insensitive to ethnic cultures.

"Most importantly, I hope that this conversation creates an educational point of view for our community so that we can be informed about whether or not a school can enact a policy of this nature. We want to address the nature, whether or now this school's policy is constitutional, is this school's policy something experts would say is racially biased?" Hakim Crampton, an organizer of the event said.

State representative Sarah Anthony will also be at the discussion talking about her house bill to ban institutions from these types of hair policies.

The meeting is at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Jackson. The discussion will last until 8 p.m.

