Community center serves Thanksgiving dinner to those who need it

People gathered together at Cristo Rey Community Center for a hot meal and to give thanks.

Cristo Rey served a hot thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needed it this holiday season. Cristo Rey Community Center has been serving Thanksgiving meals to Lansing for over 20 years.

No matter the circumstances, whether homeless, or no one to share a meal with, or unable to afford one, Cristo Rey's doors were open to anyone.

"We want to ensure that everyone starts the holiday season off right and they have that opportunity to have that nice meal," Cristo Rey Executive Director Joe Garcia said.

It's a tradition that's been giving people in Lansing a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving. Garcia said too many people can't afford a meal for their family, or don't have a family to share a meal with.

Every year, Cristo Rey serves anywhere from 200 to 250 meals, and typically have leftovers for anyone who wants them.

"To give to others and see smiles on their faces is a wonderful thing," Garcia said.

The thanksgiving dinner wouldn't be possible without the effort of volunteers and community according to Garcia. Over 75 volunteers work together, from plating to serving, to make a thanksgiving memorable for those that need it most.

"There is just as much if not more joy in giving than there is in receiving," Garcia said. "And it's happening simultaneously here, many are giving time, energy, dollars, and others are able to receive that wonderful gift. I guess it's what makes things go round and round."

Garcia said that each year they see an increase in the number of people who attend.

There were also books for kids that might need them too.

