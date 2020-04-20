Community Mental Health offers coronavirus support line

The Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties (CMHA-CEI) is offering a telephone support line, according to a news release sent to News 10.

Residents of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties looking to speak with a mental health professional about personal issues related to the coronavirus, including employment concerns, caring for a family member, becoming ill, or just looking for extra support can contact the support line, the CMHA-CEI said.

The CMHA-CEI said the support line is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at 517-237-7100.

“Regular life has shifted dramatically, in ways few adults and no children have seen before. Recognizing how trying a time this can be for individuals and families and the extraordinary need for support in this time of uncertainty, we are very pleased to assist our community by providing this support line," said CMHA-CEI CEO Sara Lurie.

Residents do not have to be receiving services from the CMHA-CEI, or have a mental health diagnosis of any kind to access the support line.

For more information about available services through CMHA-CEI, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.