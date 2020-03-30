Community Foundation allocates $1 million to human services agencies

The Capital Region Community Foundation announced it will be allocating $1 million to human services agencies that are struggling due to the coronavirus.

The foundation said the money will be used to help meet infrastructure needs like staffing and technology.

The foundation said it will use its $1 million to match new donations for these efforts, which will leverage more resources to help service agencies throughout Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties.

“While the Capital Area United Way focuses on meeting the urgent needs of individuals directly due to COVID-19, the Community Foundation will focus on meeting the needs of our nonprofit partners as we work together in this crisis,” said Dennis Fliehman, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.

The foundation said people can donate to the Capital Area United Way's Emergency Relief Fund, and can support human service nonprofits by donating to the COVID-10 Nonprofit Support, which will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million.

“We have a great working relationship with the United Way,” said Laurie Baumer, executive vice president of the Community Foundation. “The Community Foundation wants to fill gaps rather than duplicate the United Way’s efforts.”

The foundation said it will be extending invitations to human services agencies to apply for a grant. The foundation said agencies that qualify will be those that provide food, shelter, medical and mental health care and support the homeless.

The Community Foundation said it will give multiple waves of grants based on the timing of agency needs.

“We hope to make our first wave of grants within two weeks,” Baumer said. “But many agencies don’t know what they need yet, so we want to be responsive to them over the long haul.”

For more information regarding donations and grants, email info@ourcommunity.org.

