Community Center to close for major renovations

Jackson's Martin Luther King Junior Community Center will be closed for construction starting on Sunday, Feb. 29 so staff members can begin preparations for a full renovation of the building.

The renovations are targeted to cost $1.9 million dollars and will include a larger kitchen, a building addition for more office space, a new roof, an expanded weight room, resurfaced gym floor, and more windows throughout the facility, according to a release on the project.

The center’s director, John Willis, says this investment will help the center continue to be a community resource for their next 50 years. “This renovation means a lot to the community center and the neighborhoods we serve. During the construction, we plan to maintain the same level of service we give to the community at other locations,” Willis said.

The center will re-open briefly so the building can be used as a primary polling station on March 10th, and for a job fair the following day.

But, after that, construction will officially start and last through the summer.

All of the recreation programs that are normally held at the center will still happen at two local churches.

"Youth programs will take place at the St. John’s United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St., and senior programs will continue at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 304 E. Prospect St.," Aaron Dimick wrote in a press release. Dimick is the Public Information Officer, City of Jackson.

