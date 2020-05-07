Common Ground Music Festival postponed to 2021

Common Ground Music Festival will be postponed to 2021.

Organizers of the event made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, saying the event was postponed due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Organizers said this is the first time the festival won't be happening in 21 years.

The festival has been postponed to July 9 through July 10.

Common Ground said Blink-182 has been rescheduled for next summer and organizers are working to reschedule other artists.

"We have a tough year ahead of us, but our team looks forward to reuniting with you all and have already started working to make sure summer 2021 is one to remember," Common Ground said in their post on Facebook.

Organizers said your original ticket is valid for next summer, but said you can also get a refund.

"If you are able to roll over your purchase to next year we would greatly appreciate it. We are an independent organization and could really use the financial support of our great community in getting through these challenging times. If you need the cash now or can't attend the rescheduled event, we get it and have your back, you can get a refund," Common Ground said in their Facebook post.

Organizers of the event said ticket buyers will be emailed directly with information on how to roll over their ticket or request a refund.

