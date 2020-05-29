Commission moves on potential gun ban

The Michigan State Capitol Commission taking a step towards banning guns in the building Friday. Members voted to bring in a new set of eyes to research what a ban might look like.

Commissioners say they don't want to rush into banning guns at the capitol. They're now bringing in Lansing Attorney Gary Gordon to help them make a better decision.

Members of the Capitol Commission say an independent source will help them make a more-thought-out, unbiased decision.

Vice-Chair John Truscott says Gordon's point of view will help them get there.

"He's going to take an approach like he's never seen this issue, dealt with it or read anything, and just look at it strictly, and construct a very straightforward response for us, so I'm very pleased with what I heard from him and confident that he'll do a great job."

No word when the Commission expects to hear from the attorney. Its next meeting is scheduled for June 19th.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a legal opinion stating the Commission does have the authority to ban guns inside the building. That opinion carries the weight of law unless a court overrules it.

The AG's Office also putting out a statement, saying "any other opinion from any other attorney on this subject matter is irrelevant and a waste of taxpayer money."

