Comcast announces big deal

The TV ratings and analytics company Comscore announced on Friday that Comcast homes will now be included in the data used to measure TV audiences.

On Thursday, Broadcasting & Cable magazine reported that Comscore had come to an agreement with Comcast to integrate Comcast’s set-top-box viewing data.

In the past, Comcast has never supplied its data to research companies which has always effected the accuracy of any TV ratings system.

“This is a game-changing moment in the history of television measurement,” said Bill Livek, CEO of Comscore. In the article, he added that Comscore’s partnership with Comcast is a significant step in the transformation of television measurement.

Comscore says that adding the data from Comcast will make its ratings program "more stable and predictive."

"This agreement means that Comscore is the first and only measurement company to have total coverage from all major satellite and cable providers in all 210 local markets," said Rachel Cooper-Blank, Lead Account Manager at Comcscore.

You may be used to hearing about "Nielsen Ratings." According to the article, Comscore’s ratings system, which is based on a big data approach, contrasts with Nielsen’s panel system, which used to base national ratings on the behavior of a few thousand Nielsen homes. The article states that Nielsen does now supplement its panel with set-top box data, but adjusts it based on meter readings coming out of those Nielsen homes.

But in the past, without including Comcast homes in the data, Comscore was criticized about their accuracy. Now that should change.

“Here in mid-Michigan, a large majority of our cable households subscribe to Comcast. Being able to include those households in TV ratings is a big deal for us, and our advertisers,” says WILX Vice President & General Manager, Debbie Petersmark.

The Comcast data should be incorporated into the Comscore data by the end of this year, according to Livek.

