Colorado nursing home resident froze to death outside

An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside of a Colorado nursing home.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said she froze to death on a bench outside Union Printers Home about a month ago. (Source:KRDO/CNN)

Margarita Sam’s family hired McDivitt Law Firm to look into her death.

"Oftentimes, these are absolutely avoidable. The injuries are avoidable, these deaths are avoidable," Attorney David McDivitt said.

McDivitt said Sam’s family still can't believe their loved one froze to death at a nursing home.

"People go into facilities like this so that they could have that support and that care provided to them, and to find out that they are allowed to freeze to death outside is alarming," McDivitt said.

A lawsuit hasn’t been filed in the case, but McDivitt will make a final determination once they find out how this all happened.

“Were there protocols that weren’t followed? Were there procedures that were violated?” he said.

The family wants to get answers, closure and be sure there is accountability. Most of all, they want justice.

While McDivitt conducts his investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department is doing the same.

The National Weather Service shows that temperatures in the area dropped to 26 degrees the night the woman died.

The autopsy report said she was not dressed properly for the low temperatures.

