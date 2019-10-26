Collapsed porch in East Lansing injured multiple people

East Lansing Police and ambulance responded to a collapsed porch in East Lansing at Elm St. and Center St.

The porch collapsed around 2 p.m., trapping and injuring five people underneath.

One person was transported to the hospital, although the state of the injuries are unknown at the time.

East Lansing Fire Marshal said there were no life threatening injuries at this time.

A person on the scene told first responders there were people standing on the porch at the time it collapsed, causing injuries to multiple people.

Three ambulances responded to the incident.

East Lansing Fire said that the collapse is under investigation.

