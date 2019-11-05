Colder today with highs in the low 40s

A West breeze today will bring another shot of colder air to Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today are back in the low to mid 40s. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 20s. High temperatures will once again be in the low 40s Wednesday. Temperatures tumble to the mid 30s for highs Thursday and Friday.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. A cold front moving through this morning will bring just a very small chance of a sprinkle or flurry early in the day. Tonight should be dry with clear to partly cloudy skies. An area of low pressure passing through Wednesday will bring rain and snow showers mid-morning into the afternoon. Thursday through Saturday promise to be dry days.

