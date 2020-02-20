Colder today with highs in the low 20s

High pressure building into the area will bring plenty of sunshine today and each day through Sunday. Our next chance of precipitation will be Monday with the chance of rain.

High temperatures today will be cooler than Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Wind chills today will be in the single digits and teens. High temperatures climb to the mid 30s Friday. A taste of early Spring Saturday through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.

