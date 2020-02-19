Colder today with highs in the 20s

High pressure in the Northern Plains will make for a stretch of quiet weather today through Sunday. Today we should see a good amount of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in from time to time off of Lake Michigan. Tonight more clouds are expected to roll into the area off of the Lake and we may see a stray flurry. Thursday through Sunday should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny each day.

High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the 20s. Highs are back in the 30s Friday and in the 40s for the weekend. Overnight lows should be in the teens tonight through Friday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s to near 30 this weekend.

