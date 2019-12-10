Colder air settles into the area today

A cold front moved through the area last evening and most of today temperatures will be in the 20s. Plan on wind chills in the teens through the day. Lows tonight will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Plan on high temperatures in the mid 20s Wednesday and back in the mid 30s Thursday.

Scattered snow showers are expected today across the area. The snow accumulation will not amount to much today, but still slippery conditions may develop on some roadways. Allow a few extra minutes for travel across the area today. A few flurries will be possible in the area tonight. Wednesday through Friday are expected to be dry.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.