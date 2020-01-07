Colder air returns to the area tonight

The clouds are back over Mid-Michigan and a trough of low pressure passing through the area this afternoon may touch off a few snowflakes or raindrops. A cold front moves through tonight and will touch off scattered snow showers. Some of us tonight could see a light accumulation of snow. A mix of clouds and sun are expected Wednesday.

High temperatures today will be near 40 degrees. Temperatures tonight drop to the mid teens. Gusty winds will have wind chills near zero by tomorrow morning. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 20s. High temperatures are back in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 30s this weekend.

Rain showers are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday across the area. We have the possibility of rain and snow Saturday. The potential exists for heavy precipitation on Saturday. Pay attention to the updated weekend forecast through the week.

