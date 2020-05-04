Colder air returns this week

Colder air settles back into the area today and holds on for at least this week, if not longer. Our average high temperature today is 65 degrees. High temperatures each day today through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures may only be in the 40s Friday. Overnight lows will be 30s most of the week. Hold off on planting the flowerbeds with frost and freezing temperatures several morning by the end of the week.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun with a generally light North breeze. The clouds roll in tonight and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Rainfall is possible Tuesday just to the South of Michigan. Wednesday through Saturday should be generally dry.

