Colder air returns late tonight

Rain showers are expected on and off today into this evening. Rain showers will change to snow showers overnight. Scattered snow showers hold on into Tuesday. Rainfall today into tonight will be in the quarter to half inch range. Snowfall late tonight into tomorrow will not be much more than a dusting in Mid-Michigan. Even without much in the way of snowfall, slippery spots will be possible on the roads during the morning commute Tuesday with temperatures below freezing.

A south to southwest wind will help to keep temperatures near 50 for most of today. A cold front moves through this evening and colder air will follow the front. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s. Temperatures hold steady in the 20s for most of Tuesday.

