Cold temperatures hold on through the weekend

Our average high temperature is now 65, but below average temperatures are expected through early next week. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 today through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday and Saturday. Highs are back in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s tonight through Thursday. Lows drop to the mid 20s Friday. Frost will be possible tonight through Thursday night. A hard freeze is possible Friday night and Saturday night. You may need to cover any tender plants in your yard.

Today a storm system passes south of Michigan and will brush the area with clouds. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. If we get the clouds to thin our for a few hours late tonight patchy frost will be possible. Wednesday through Friday should end up being partly cloudy. Some sunshine is expected Saturday. Rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon.

