Cold rain through tomorrow

Low pressure in Arkansas is pumping a lot of moisture North towards the Great Lakes. Plan on periods of rain today through Thursday evening. At times early today the raindrops may mix with sleet or some wet snowflakes. Thursday evening the rain will transition over to snow. Some slushy snow accumulation of an inch or less will be possible Thursday night.

Chilly temperatures hold on into next week. Highs today through Friday will be in the low 40s. High temperatures will be near 40 this weekend. Overnight lows through Sunday will be in the 30s. Our average high temperature is 54 degrees.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.