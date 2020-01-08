Cold air is back today

Allow a few extra minutes for your morning drive. Most areas in Mid-Michigan picked up a half inch to an inch of snow. The snow teamed up with colder temperatures has untreated roadways slick this morning.

Today a few snow showers remain possible during the early morning hours. Most of today we see a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon temperatures today will be in the mid 20s. Winds today will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens. The wind will diminish tonight. We see temperatures fall to the mid teens tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday we start a warm up with high temperatures returning to near 40 degrees. The warm up is ahead of a storm system that is expected to have an impact on the first half of the weekend. Thursday starts off dry, but rain is possible by late afternoon or early evening. Rain showers continue Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday plan on rain that will change to a wintry mix and eventually over to snow. Heavy rainfall is possible and may cause some flooding concerns. Temperatures are expected to be in a slow decline all day Saturday. Tomorrow and Friday we will be able to give more details on what precipitation types we will see in the area. Check back for updates on News 10 and WILX.com.

