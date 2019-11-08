Cold air holds on into next week

Bundle up, we are in for another cold day with high temperatures in the mid 30s. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer this weekend with highs in the low 40s. Our average high temperature is 50 degrees. High temperatures tumble to the 20s Monday and will remain in the 20s through Wednesday.

Today we see plenty of sunshine across the area. Tonight some cloud cover pass through the area. Saturday will be a breezy day with a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday we are back under the clouds with the chance of a few rain showers. Snow showers are expected Saturday night and Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.