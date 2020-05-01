Coastline eaten away by Lake Michigan

High winds generating waves more than 10 feet high on Lake Michigan are leaving coastlines inundated.

In New Buffalo, the high water has left some residents trapped in nearby condominiums. It is a situation that has been worsening over the past year with large amounts of land being lost as water eats away at the coastline.

City officials closed the road leading to the beach. The water made it far enough on-shore to floor the parking lot of Harbor Pointe condos. Garages in the area are also filled with of water and cars are just barely staying afloat.

"Looks like six more inches and they're going to be completely up in all the yard so it's getting dangerously high now," said Tim Kincaid, a resident in the area.

Kincaid has owned a home in New Buffalo for three years now and said the city has tried to control the water with little success.

"They just put all this here and -- all this retaining wall about two weeks ago to help with this, assuming this was gonna happen, but I don't think that's helping much," Kincaid said.

In addition to the flooding, the waves are destroying the already hard-hit coastline.

Larry Mazies has been vacationing in the area for more than 50 years and was shocked to see the damage.

"This is probably about the worst that I've seen it," Mazies said.

He said he feels bad for the people who live along the shore as they watch the land they live on slowly disappear.

"I feel sorry for these people, I mean its Mother Nature, its Mother Nature," Mazies said.

