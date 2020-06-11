Coal tar, fuel barge grounded in eastern Michigan river

Authorities are investigating why a 302-foot-long barge carrying coal tar and diesel fuel ran aground in a river in Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula.

The Canadian barge became stuck in the St. Marys River Wednesday. Its owners and the Coast Guard are working on plans to remove the vessel.

The river acts as a maritime highway for freighters, barges and other vessels traveling between lakes Superior and Huron.

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone around the barge, which means other vessels have to stay 500 yards away from it.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.