Cluster of white sharks ping off coast of Carolinas

A group of white sharks continues to hang around the coast of the Carolinas, and experts are at a loss as to why.

“What do you think could be causing this big gap in where white sharks are pinging right now,” a social media post from OCEARCH, an organization that tracks and collects data on sharks, asked over the weekend. “There are pings in the Gulf of Mexico and then a big grouping in North Carolina/South Carolina but none in the middle.”

On Saturday, the organization posted a photo showing a cluster of eight sharks in the waters between the Carolinas. One of them, a 10-foot-2 female white shark named Miss May, pinged at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 8 near Surfside Beach’s coast.

Only three sharks pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach back in mid-January.

Copyright 2020 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.