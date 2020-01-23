Clouds today with light snow possible late

Today in Mid-Michigan we spend the day under the clouds. Snow showers are possible late this afternoon. Snow showers are expected on and off tonight. Snow accumulations this afternoon into tonight should be an inch or less. High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Lows tonight will be near 30 degrees.

On and off rain and snow showers are expected Friday into Saturday night. Overall snow accumulations Friday through Saturday night should be generally in the 1-2'' range.. A few snow showers may hold on into Sunday morning. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.