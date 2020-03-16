Clouds rolling in today

Today starts off with plenty of sunshine. The clouds roll in this afternoon ahead of a cold front that is moving our way. High temperatures today in the upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a rain shower. Lows tonight in the mid 30s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Tuesday with high temperatures once again in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday starts with some sunshine, but the clouds will be on the increase through the day. Rain showers return late Wednesday. On and off rain is expected Wednesday night through Friday.

