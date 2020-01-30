Clouds hold on today

The clouds are holding on across the state of Michigan. A few breaks may develop in the clouds today, but any breaks in the clouds will not last long. High temperatures once again today will be in the low 30s.

We remain mostly cloudy tonight and Friday. Late tonight into Friday morning a few flurries will be possible across the area. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s. High temperatures Friday climb to the mid 30s.

Friday night into Saturday morning snow showers pass through Michigan. Most of Mid-Michigan will pick up an inch or less of snow by midday Saturday. High temperatures Saturday climb to the mid 30s. Some sunshine is expected to return Sunday.

